The turmoil surrounding the handling of personal and travel document changes is attributed to the irresponsibility and incompetence of the DUI and SDS authorities. Instead of facilitating the process of document renewal in a timely and organized manner, they are accused by VMRO-DPMNE of subjecting citizens to state detention due to various shortcomings, including insufficient forms and other oversights. VMRO-DPMNE plans to file a criminal complaint against the former Minister of Internal Affairs today, echoing a similar complaint already filed by Maxim Dimitrievski from ZNAM. SDS and DUI are urged to assume full responsibility for the ensuing fiasco. Simultaneously, Oliver Spasovski should face criminal charges for violating citizens’ constitutional rights and causing both material and non-material damages.