The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the election campaign for the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 8 will kick off on April 18 and conclude on May 6. The SEC has established a timetable, initiating the campaign 20 days before the Election Day.

Public opinion poll results pertaining to electoral participants will be disclosed no later than five days before Election Day. It is crucial for election participants to submit their lists of Member of Parliament (MP) candidates by April 2, precisely 35 days prior to the Election Day.

Starting from February 28 and concluding on March 18, the public scrutiny of the Voter Register will be conducted. Furthermore, media outlets and web portals are required to register with the SEC if they intend to release paid political advertising for election participants. Failure to do so will result in their disqualification from utilizing funds allocated for paid political advertising from the national budget.