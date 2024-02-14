Parliament Speaker Jovan Mitreski has announced the scheduling of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. The first round of the presidential elections is set for April 24, with the second round coinciding with the parliamentary elections on May 8, 2024. Mitreski emphasized the importance of a fair and democratic electoral process and expressed confidence in Macedonia’s ability to uphold European values. He urged all stakeholders to contribute to a successful election period. Once the decision is published, the State Election Commission will formalize timetables to commence election activities.