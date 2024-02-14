The Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, today, during his visit to the border crossing Tabanovce, made sure that with an ID card that says the Republic of Macedonia, you can enter Serbia without any problems, and the officials from the Serbian border crossing told him that there are no problems.

The minister was informed by the leading police officers at the border crossing that everything is going in the best order according to the established rules and that the citizens can leave the country to Serbia without any problem even with those ID cards that bear the name of the Republic of Macedonia, but are valid according to the validity date written on them.