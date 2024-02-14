Foreign Affairs Minister Bujar Osmani, with Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi and Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj, visited the Embassy of Macedonia in Brussels. The embassy offers consular services, including biometric photo services for passport issuance. During the visit, Osmani assured citizens of efforts to streamline the renewal of personal documents, addressing the increased demand for consular services. He highlighted the issuance of emergency travel documents and emphasized upcoming consular days and other solutions for citizens abroad. Osmani explained delays in passport issuance due to limited resources but noted the provision of biometric passport photos at the embassy in Brussels.