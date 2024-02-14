After fire inspectors and investigators inspected the scene of the fire that started at the mall’s food court Wednesday morning when a ventilation air duct burst into flames, the East Gate Mall reopened at 1 pm.

A press release from East Gate Mall states that the shopping center will remain open until 10 p.m. The food court will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The fire did not injure anyone. It erupted at nine thirty in the morning, before the mall opened, and no one was there.

Zvonko Tomeski, the chief of Skopje’s fire department, told that earlier in the day that the fire started when a ventilation air duct that extracts the culinary steam on the top floor caught fire.

He stated that fifteen firemen and five fire trucks were battling the blazes.