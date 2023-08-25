The East Gate shopping mall in Skopje informed the public that it is operating normally, following the mafia shooting this afternoon, in which two attackers tried to kill a suspected mobster.

According to the information we have available at the moment this is an isolated incident not related to the overall safety of our visitors. The investigation at the scene is concluded and the shopping center resumes with its regular work. The center has multiple levels of security that ensure the safety of the visitors, East Gate said in a statement.

The attackers fled the scene and left their burnt out vehicle near a no-go zone village west of Skopje. Their target is alive.