Citizens of Tetovo again waved maps of Greater Albania, during an event involving Mayor Bilal Kasami.

The move is in apparent protest against the misdemeanor charges filed against Kasami, over the welcoming ceremony for Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The ceremony did not include Macedonian state symbols, and people in the crowd used the map of ethnic or Greater Albania, recently endorsed by singer Dua Lipa.

Kasami was opening a newly paved street in Tetovo, when his supporters took out the flag. He said that this move is in reaction to the charges filed against him and the Mayor of Cair Visar Ganiu.

I’m not afraid and the citizens are not afraid of this blackmail. The people are convinced that we must have changes in the central Government and better living conditions in the future, Kasami said.

The map includes Kosovo, a large chunk of Macedonia, claimed by Albanian nationalists, as well as significant territories from Montenegro, Greece and Serbia proper.