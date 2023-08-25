Journalist Jovica Paunovski condemned the move by pro-SDSM propagandists to edit his recent interview with VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski to misrepresent his positions and to make the VMRO party appear as “anti-Western”.

As editor and host of the show, I feel responsibility to point out that this is an EDITED and FALSE video. My guest did not make these claims in the show! It is sad how individuals ruin our journalism in service of a political party, while presenting themselves as fighters against fake news before the public, Paunovski said.