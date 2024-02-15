On Thursday, The Post of Macedonia released a commemorative postal stamp in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Macedonia. Alongside the stamp, the Court will, for the first time in six decades, adopt its unique logo, intended for use on all memoranda and notes issued by the institution.

Designed by Stojanche Velichkovski, the postal stamp, of which 6,000 copies have been printed, carries a nominal value of Mden 36.

The President of the Constitutional Court, Dobrila Kacarska, emphasized the significance of the Court’s 60-year milestone during its first session in the then Socialist Republic of Macedonia. The Court’s enduring tradition, predating the Republic’s independence, underscores its resilience against challenges aimed at undermining the foundations of the country, democracy, and the rule of law. President Kacarska declared 2024 as a symbolic year for the Constitutional Court’s constitutional tradition, and various activities are planned to highlight its importance.

In celebration of its jubilee, the Constitutional Court will organize a blood drive, establish memoranda for cooperation with domestic organizations, and undergo a rebranding process with the development of a new website, as disclosed by President Kacarska.