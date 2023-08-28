Every minister in DUI has his own company, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, speaking specifically about Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani. It was recently revealed that Osmani awarded a 1.8 million EUR contract to a company owned by the nephew of Abdulakim Ademi, who was a top DUI official until his death. The money are paid for the organizing of an OSCE conference, which falls directly under Osmani’s competence.

Every minister in DUI has his company, and these companies are used to steal money through no-bid contracts. This is the case with the company identified as a DUI donor which won a contract for construction work at the Boris Trajkovski sports center for the December OSCE conference. The contract is awarded by Osmani, nobody asked Kovacevski about this. He is just told that they will let him remain Prime Minister for a day longer, if he hands over all other matters to them, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader assured the public that this latest DUI linked scandal will be investigated in full once this Government is out of the picture.