On August 2, near the village of Psacha, Kumanovo region, a huge 100 kg WW2 aerial bomb was discovered while conducting construction works., the Ministry of Interior informs.

The Directorate for Protection and Rescue safely dislodged the bomb and transported it to a secure location for further inspection.

Discoveries of aerial and artillery munition – some over 100 years old – are frequent in Macedonia, due to the numerous military operation on its territory during the last century.