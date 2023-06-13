The leader of the Democratic Union, Pavle Trajanov, until recently a coalition partner of SDSM and DUI, in an interview with Republika described the SDSM officials’ statements that the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski accepted the constitutional amendments at the leadership meeting as low level spin and manipulation.

He says that the state is completely blocked because of the process of “DUI-zation” of the country.

“They don’t want to listen to any other requests, because that is a package that should lead to an acceptable solution, without blocking the EU integration processes. But, that will be short-lived, the people will see that it is a mere spin and manipulation to harm the opposition. Kovacevski abused the idea of national unity and his intentions for a broad government are not sincere, especially concerning the break up with his strategic partner DUI. The Government of SDSM and DUI is in a free fall, they have virtually no support among the voters who are thoroughly disappointed, revolted and angry”, Trajanov said.

SDSM and Kovacevski are vassals of DUI’s policies, Trajanov continues, and Artan Grubi is de facto PM of the Government, hence the enormous dissatisfaction of the people.

“It is unprecedented for the dominating ethnic community to be stamped upon by one political party. If 90 MPs come from the dominating ethnic community, and 20 or 30 are under DUI’s command, how can these people have a monopoly on the entire process? They blocked the country. We are going through a process of “DUI-zation” of the country. The other parties of the ruling coalition apply a very fundamentalistic approach, too, and tend to provoke an interreligious or interethnic conflict. That is why they place extreme demands that are not acceptable, but Kovacevski and SDSM promptly implement all their demands”, Trajanov pointed out.

“That is the crucial problem in the country”, Trajanov concludes. “I strive toward building of Macedonian national unity. I won’t accept a coalition for constitutional amendments, because it is a completely different issue, for which we have to build a national unity first”.