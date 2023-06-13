It is obvious that Artan Grubi, upset by the fact that DUI is possibly going into opposition, makes up Hristijan Mickoski’s messages, VMRO-DPMNE reacted.

“Grubi probably mixed up his imagination with the heartbreaking bagging and crying to Kovacevski not to let him go into opposition. If Grubi is losing power, he should at least preserve his dignity from lies and fabrications. Grubi should stop behaving like an influencer from a Serbian reality show”, the party wrote in a statement.