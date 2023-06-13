The largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE is still waiting for a respond from SDSM and asks why this party refuses to declare their position on the delayed constitutional amendments? Is it because they are deliberately helping Bulgaria in their intention to vitiate the Macedonian identity, and to send a message that this is not the last blackmail in the Macedonia’s path to the EU.

“Thee essence of the first proposal is the delayed validity of the constitutional amendments until we join the EU. By that Bulgaria will turn from a potential blockader, to an active interested party in Macedonia’s prompt accession to the Union. And instead of new blockades, we will gain additional help”, VMRO-DPMNE stated.