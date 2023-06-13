The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that DUI is prepared to give up the position of Prime Minister until the elections if the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski requires it.

DUI and SDSM made an agreement when establishing the ruling coalition that through the last 100 days of this Government DUI will occupy the PM office.

“I am a little bit more informed than the others, since I am Minister of Foreign affairs. I know that now is the time for large and serious compromises for the sake of the country’s progress. Now we have to make concessions for everyone’s benefit. If Mickoski demands the PM office until the elections, we are prepared to give it up”, Osmani said.