The Minister of Foreign Affairs and DUI Spokesperson Bujar Osmani threatened on Monday that they will seek other alternatives if the leader VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski continues to “play with the fate of the citizens”.

“If Mickoski persist to put the party interest over the people’s fate, then we will find an alternative solution. What is the alternative solution? I don’t know, we’ll see”, Osmani threatened.