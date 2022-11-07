The meeting of the Prime Minister and leader of the SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski with the leaders of the parliamentary political parties is underway in the Parliament, where the European path of the country should be discussed, as well as the decisions that should be made in the future with a broad political and social consensus. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is also present at the meeting.

The meeting is attended by the leaders of DUI Ali Ahmeti, DOM Maja Moracanin, VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, Alternative Afrim Gashi, Democratic Union Pavle Trajanov, DPA Menduh Thaci, Alliance for Albanians Arben Taravari, VMRO-NP Ljupco Balkovski, Democratic Party of the Serbs in Macedonia Ivan Stoiljkovic, NSDP Goran Misovski, GROM Stevce Jakimovski, Socialist Party Ljupco Dimovski, LDP Monika Zajkova, Party of Pensioners Ilija Nikolovski… The leaders of Levica Dimitar Apasiev and Besa Biljal Kasami do not attend the meeting.

The meeting convened by the Prime Minister is organized in order to open a discussion about the European future of the Republic of Macedonia, but also about the decisions that in the coming period should be made in the Parliament with a broad political and social consensus, the Government said in the announcement for convening the meeting on November 2.

Prime Minister Kovacevski stated that he convened the leaders’ meeting in order for all political parties represented in the Parliament to discuss the European future of the country and all decisions that should be made in a broad, social and political consensus.

Before the beginning of the meeting, statements were made by the leaders of DOM Maja Moracanin, DPA Menduh Thaci, DS Pavle Trajanov and Alternative Afrim Gashi. Besa, on the other hand, informed that their representative will not attend the meeting. The position of the representatives of these parties is that reforms should be made for the country to enter the EU, including constitutional amendments.

Pavle Trajanov from DS said that he will demand that the Macedonians in Bulgaria be recognized and have the right to association.

He, as he said, will seek political consensus from all political parties because so far no one from the state-political top raises this issue, as Trajanov says, “neither the president of the state, nor the prime minister, even less the minister of foreign affairs”.