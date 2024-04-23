A total of 1,547 sick and debilitated people are voting today in the first round of the presidential elections in the ten municipalities in the Southeastern planning region – Strumica, Radovish, Vasilevo, Bosilovo, Novo Selo, Konche, Bogdanci, Gevgelija, Dojran and Valandovo. The voting is taking place without problems and according to the municipal election commissions it is expected to end in the afternoon.

The most sick and debilitated are reported in the Municipality of Strumica – 356, and together with them, prisoners from the Prison in Strumica also vote. This morning, at 07:30, the picking up of the electoral material started and the process is running smoothly.

The presidents of the election commissions from other municipalities also inform that the voting is taking place normally and without interruptions.

In the Municipality of Novo Selo, 299 sick and infirm persons were registered, Bosilovo-172, Gevgelija-175, Valandovo-78, Vasilevo-186, Radovish-123, Konche-48, Dojran-44, Bogdanci-66 voters.

A total of 147,167 citizens with the right to vote are registered in the voter list in the ten municipalities, who will vote at 273 polling stations.