The Energy Regulatory Commission will decide tomorrow on the prices of petroleum products.
According to the latest decision of RKE, gasoline and diesel fuel became cheaper by half a denar.
These are the current fuel prices:
EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 82.50 (denars/liter)
Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 98 84.50 (denars/liter)
Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 76.50 (denars/liter)
Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 75.00 (denars/liter)
Fuel M-1 NS 44,019 (denars/kilogram)
