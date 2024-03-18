The Energy Regulatory Commission will decide tomorrow on the prices of petroleum products.

According to the latest decision of RKE, gasoline and diesel fuel became cheaper by half a denar.

These are the current fuel prices:

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 82.50 (denars/liter)

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 98 84.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 76.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 75.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 44,019 (denars/kilogram)