The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced that as of Monday midnight, the price of diesel will decrease by Mden 0.5, while the price of gasoline and extra light household oil will increase by Mden 1 per liter.

EUROSUPER BS-95, EUROSUPER BS-98, and EURODIESEL will all retail for Mden 80.5, 82.5, and 77 per liter, respectively, in addition to extra light household oil.

Additionally, the ERC dropped the cost of Mazut M-1 by Mden 0.087, making a kilogram now cost Mden 41.352.