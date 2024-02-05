The Ministry of Interior announced in a press release on Monday that stickers bearing the “NMK” designation for car registration plates will be given away for free to the public.
Macedonia
According to Assembly President, Student Assembly will start a calendar of events that the Ministry must adhere to
The President of the University Student Assembly at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje (USS-UKIM), Aleksandar Nikolovski, expressed student frustration during a protest on Monday, citing delayed scholarship payments and other subsidies as the primary reasons. Nikolovski conveyed the students’...
