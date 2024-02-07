The Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism in the Republic of Macedonia showcased the country’s tourism potential at the 27th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition held in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Described as one of the top five travel exhibitions globally, EMITT attracts approximately 40,000 industry professionals and tourists from 100 countries annually. Private sector representatives from companies like Fibula, Badem Tour, and DMC Balkans presented their tourist programs, as highlighted in the agency’s press release.

The release emphasized the significance of the Turkish tourist market for Macedonia, noting the growing interest of Turkish tourists in Macedonian destinations. In 2023, Turkish visitors accounted for 21 percent of the total foreign tourists, with 189,974 visits and 268,974 overnight stays.

Jasmina Leskarovska, the director of the agency, mentioned an ongoing media campaign promoting Macedonian tourist destinations and products in Turkey throughout the year. The aim is to enhance Macedonia’s competitiveness and recognition as an attractive tourist destination, showcasing its distinct features in nature, history, culture, and cuisine. Recognizing current trends, the agency emphasizes the importance of developing rural areas and eco-destinations.

Looking ahead, the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism plans to strengthen human capacities through training programs focused on sustainable forms of tourism. Additionally, efforts will be directed towards enhancing capacities for green destinations and obtaining certification in this regard.