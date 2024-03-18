Presenting the outcomes of the campaign titled “Myth vs. Fact: Uncovering the Truth about Gender Equality” on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bojana Gjorgieva, the project and marketing coordinator of the Gender Equality Alliance, revealed that only 21.3 percent of businesses in North Macedonia have women in high leadership positions, dispelling the myth of equal opportunities for men and women in Macedonian businesses.

Citing data from the World Bank, Gjorgieva debunked another misconception, stating that men and women do not share equal responsibilities in household chores, with women in North Macedonia devoting 2.8 times more time to unpaid domestic work compared to men.

The campaign by the Alliance aimed to debunk prevalent misconceptions and shed light on the realities of gender equality and the challenges faced by certain individuals.

Nina Angelovska, the head of the Gender Equality Alliance, emphasized the importance of women not creating additional barriers for themselves due to lack of self-confidence. She expressed belief in the collective effort to remove such barriers and encouraged contributions from individuals present at the event, highlighting the potential for impactful change.

During the event held in Skopje, the Alliance recognized several women and businesses for their support. First Lady Elizabeta Georgievska was among the recipients, acknowledged for her support. In her address, she highlighted additional challenges faced by girls and women, such as child marriages, educational and healthcare inequalities, emphasizing the urgency for systemic solutions to these issues.

The Alliance on Gender Equality in the workplace, an initiative of the Macedonian E-Commerce Association, advocates for an inclusive culture and equality.