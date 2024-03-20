From Wednesday through Sunday, kopje will hold its yearly Furniture Fair at the Boris Trajkovski Sports Center.

The fair will feature more than 70 local and foreign brands, according to the organizers.

The architecture studio Archx will also be offering free expert advice to attendees at the fair, according to the organizers.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. are when the fair will be open. The cost of admission is Mden 150, or Mden 250 for two persons.