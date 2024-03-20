According to the Federation of Trade Union (SSM) on Wednesday, a family of four in Macedonia required Mden 58,998 in March to cover the minimal consumer basket, an increase of Mden 1,522 from February.

The area of food and beverages, where Mden 22,681 were needed in March, is where SSM reports the biggest increase. This is an increase of Mden 1,462 over February, when 21,219 were needed.

According to data that SSM has access to, the price of food and drink alone increased by Mden 1,951, or 9.41 percent, between December 2023 and March 2024.”Since the start of the year, and particularly in March 2024, consumer basket expenses have been rising. The biggest increase is observed in the food and beverage category, indicating that traders disregarded SSM’s plea. After the price cap measure was suspended, they raised food product prices excessively without justification and solely for their own financial gain, which led to unfair practices and the impoverishment of workers and citizens, according to a press release issued by SSM on Wednesday.

The press release further states that price increases are a factor in citizens’ and workers’ declining purchasing power. As a result, the new minimum wage increase scheduled to take effect in March 2024—roughly Mden 22,567—will not raise the standard of living for the populace. “SSM proposed keeping the price cap in place to protect citizens’ and workers’ standards of living. We did this because we knew that profit and greed would drive unjustified price increases that would harm citizens’ and workers’ quality of life, and we believed that this could not happen. The press release stated, “We urge employees and citizens to join us in protest and to voice their dissatisfaction with SSM because the time to raise our voices is now.