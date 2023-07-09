Tons of trash are accumulating in the streets, the neighbourhoods and the boulevards of Skopje.

The workers of the “Communal hygiene” sector are on strike, and are refusing to clean up the trash cans, and therefore Skopje is getting more and more filthy as people throw out their trash with no one to take it away.

The director of the “Communal hygiene” sector Kosana Mazneva-Nikolik threatened the workers that if they don’t show up to work tomorrow, the 10th of July, she will start firing them.