We are witnessing serious divisions within the ruling parties. DUI factions are fighting each other on a daily basis. The Judicial Council revealed the divisions within SDS, where one faction is pushing their candidates, while the other is insisting on theirs, Antonijo Milososki, VMRO-DPMNE MP, said in his interview with Sitel TV on Friday.

In comparison, Milososki said, VMRO-DPMNE and its coalition are a very cohesive group in the Parliament, the public statements are aligned, and at the moment there is not “backroom” communication between the authorities and the opposition. He pointed out that the arrogant attitude that the ruling parties had toward VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals for overcoming the political crisis, destroyed all communication bridges.

Milososki emphasized that the opposition’s main goal is to incite as large turnover at the elections as possible, to convince as many people as possible to vote for the opposition led by VMRO-DPMNE, in order to increase the opposition’s chances to form a government without DUI, and give this party a chance to reform.