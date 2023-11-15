President Stevo Pendarovski held discussions on North Macedonia’s European aspirations and the screening process during a meeting with Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Luminița Odobescu, who was on a working visit to the country. Highlighting Romania’s support in fulfilling strategic commitments, Pendarovski emphasized the importance of Western Balkan countries’ progress in Euro-integrations for regional stability, security, democratic growth, and prosperity.

The President also welcomed the signing of a two-year action plan for cooperation between foreign ministries and a cooperation protocol in education, foreseeing enhanced bilateral collaboration between Macedonia and Romania.

Additionally, Minister Odobescu and President Pendarovski covered bilateral relations, NATO and OSCE cooperation, and the broader regional landscape, including discussions on events in Ukraine and the Middle East.