The Socialist Party of Macedonia described as shameful President Stevo Pendarovski’s statement that the opposition obstructs the Macedonian membership in the EU.

SPM states that this sad excuse for a president based his statements on his personal inconsistency, the distorted perception of Macedonia’s future, and the misinterpreted EU representatives’ statements which, as all the other failed politicians of the state leadership, he dares to interpret.

“It remains unclear how such an extraordinary analytic talent failed to discern the institutional changes going on in the EU, and the unability of this exclusive club to accept new members”, SPM stated.