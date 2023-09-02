Even Arbe Ademi, the wife of Elmedin Ademi who won the €1.8 million MoFA tender for refurbishing a sports hall, is among DUI’s largest sponsors, TV Telma reports, citing the party’s annual report on donations.

According to the report, the firm Viacom, owned by Arbe Ademi, last year donated MKD1.8 million (around €30,000) to DUI. Her husband’s construction company Eurovia is by far the largest DUI sponsor for 2022.

The Anticorruption Commission announced that it has opened an investigation into these allegations.