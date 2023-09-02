The Basic Public Prosecutor Office in Skopje and the Ministry of Interior continue with their activities within the investigation in the Oncology Clinic in Skopje. the PPO informed on Saturday, adding that the investigation commenced based upon some media reporters’ findings implicating the Clinic in the illegal sale of cancer drugs.

On Friday, acting upon a court order, MoI officers conducted searches in the Oncology Clinic and in two private apartments in Skopje.