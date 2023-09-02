VMRO-DPMNE warned on the possible illegal sale of cytostatics two years ago, while the Macedonian reporters wrote about the scheme almost six months ago, but it took MoI Spasovski two years to even start the initial investigation. Pay attention – this is not even the start of a real investigation, the party leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Saturday.

He stressed that in about six months all involved in this hideous scheme will pay for their deeds, and not only criminally, but also politicaly, because the politicians knew for months, perhaps years, and still didn’t do anything to prevent it.