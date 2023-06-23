Our relations with the United States are stable from a geopolitical aspect. Series of events took place in the 1990s and the U.S. made moves that have strengthened our strategic partnership. Therefore, amid the current geopolitical challenges, this relationship between the U.S. and North Macedonia and the Western Balkans as a region has not seen any significant change, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday.

President Pendarovski and U.S. Ambassador Angela Aggeler took part in conference on U.S.- Macedonia relations in an era of geopolitical turmoil, organized by the Presidential Center for Political Education.

The President also recalled the country’s UN accession and the U.S. partnership throughout the process, which has intensified in recent years, but also the bilateral strategic partnership and the enormous support provided by Washington.

Ambassador Aggeler referred to the pride that North Macedonia should have for all of its achievements over the past three decades, “since 30 years is a short time for so much progress.”

She added that the country has demonstrated its worth as a loyal and strategic partner, noting that Macedonia’s membership in NATO and other accomplishments should not be underestimated.