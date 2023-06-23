Four people of the current ruling coalition are on the US blacklist. Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko from DUI joined the ‘veterans’ Ljube Boshkovski, Menduh Tachi, and the second DUI blacklisted official, Xhevat Ademi. Menduh Tachi is the leader of DPA, a party in coalition with DUI and SDS, while it is uncertain if Boshkovski’s party, United for Macedonia, exists in reality or only on paper.

Beside them, the former leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Ljubcho Georgievski, who is currently part of the ruling coalition with his new parry VMRO-NP, was banned for years from traveling to the USA, which is kind of blacklisting.

And yet, these people have no worries in the world, they all own businesses in Macedonia and the region, and furthermore, the blacklisting didn’t stop them to participate in the politics, and even in the Government.

The US State Department’s black list also includes Kastriot Haxhirexha, Gafur Adili, Nuri Bexheti, Xhezair Shaqiri, Daut Rexhepi, and Xhemail Hiseini.

VMRO-DPMNE has two ex-officials blacklisted – the ex-PM Nikola Gruevski, and his cousin, the former secret service head Sasho Mijalkov.

What is the US black list?

The black list s, in fact, sanctions referring to high corruption cases, acquiring huge material benefits, relations with the authorities. The most frequent ‘blacklisters’ are current or former government officials from round the world. but also related companies, close associates, or accomplices in high corruption.