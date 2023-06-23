Dennis Mcshane, former British minister for Balkan, describes the situation in Macedonia and the region in his last analysis, writing that we are humble and poor country, which changed its name under Greek demands and had to give up Alexander the Great and the appropriation of the Greek cultural heritage.

Now, Mcshane writes, Macedonia will also have to acknowledge the Bulgarians in the country, who have centennial presence there.

“This small nation, with a population of two million people, has a majority Macedonian – Bulgarian population trying to coexist with 29% of ethnic Albanian population”, Mcshane claims.

Mcshane is one of the staunchest lobbyist for the ethnic Albanians and the Bulgarians’ domination in Macedonia, who became locally popular in 2004. As a British Minister of Balkan, he visited Macedonia immediately prior to the 2004 referendum on territorial division, making a weird gesture by waving a cheap, plastic watch in front of the reporters, trying to indicate that the country is out of time.

Mcshane is related to plethora of scandals during his career, the largest being when few years ago, during the election campaign in Britain, he tried to conceal mass raping of women in his electoral unit by Pakistani men.