Justice Minister Krenar Loga snubbed journalists who asked questions in Macedonian during a press event while indulging those who asked him questions in Albanian.

Loga spoke for seven minutes to the Albanian journalists. When the press asked questions in Macedonian, he only responded to one and refused to go into other issues.

Journalists wanted to ask him primarily about his decision to introduce ethnicity in the birth certificates. This is a request of the Albanian parties, who accuse ethnic Macedonians and others of applying to jobs that are allocated for Albanians in the public service. Macedonian experts warn that this could give a strong tool to Bulgaria to demand proof from people who applied for dual Bulgarian – Macedonian citizenship, and would allow it to represent a much larger number of its minority in Macedonia.