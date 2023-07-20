Two marijuana farms near Negotino were audited by the police and it was determined that the stock of one of them is 40 kilograms short. The search in the other farm produced dried marijuana, which was likely meant for sale on the black market.

The police is preparing charges against the farms. Marijuana production expanded greatly under the Zaev regime, who easily issued licenses to his cronies and family members. It is widely assumed that the industry, which is supposed to focus on medicinal cannabis oil, is abused for illegal sale of the drug on the European market.