It’s too late now to talk about consensus on the issue of the constitutional amendments, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after Dimitar Kovacevski asked the opposition for its support.

The only thing we can reach consensus on with Prime Minister Kovacevski is to hold early elections, Mickoski said.

An attempt by the two leaders to discuss the amendments that Bulgaria insists Macedonia must adopt failed after Kovacevski tried to use the meeting for political gain and grossly misrepresented Mickoski’s positions.

Mickoski called on the ruling majority to initiate the procedure to adopt the amendments in Parliament, and if it is shown they don’t have the votes, then Macedonia should head toward early elections.