VMRO-DPMNE official Saso Klekovski responded to comments from Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, that the Government will try to find common cause with “pro-European” members of Parliament from VMRO and adopt the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria wants.

Bujar Osmani should not look for pro-European members of Parliament in VMRO-DPMNE because we are all pro-European. We belong to NATO and we belong to the EU. That is the position of all our 44 members of Parliament. But we will not support the amendments for a list of reasons, which we made public for a year, Klekovski said.

He added that the DUI-SDSM coalition has nothing else to offer except for this push, and that their Government is in collapse.