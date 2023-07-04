The Justice Ministry issued a statement that they stand by their decision to rearrange the birth certificates, in a way that they will include the ethnic identity of the citizen.
The Constitutional Court opened a review of this decision and will look into whether its lawful. But the Ministry, as of recently led by an ethnic Albanian official from the Alliance of Albanians – Krenar Loga – claims that the move is lawful. Loga says that he wants to stop the practice of ethnic Macedonians applying for the open public sector jobs in the Albanian quota.
Comments are closed for this post.