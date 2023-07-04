The Justice Ministry issued a statement that they stand by their decision to rearrange the birth certificates, in a way that they will include the ethnic identity of the citizen.

The Constitutional Court opened a review of this decision and will look into whether its lawful. But the Ministry, as of recently led by an ethnic Albanian official from the Alliance of Albanians – Krenar Loga – claims that the move is lawful. Loga says that he wants to stop the practice of ethnic Macedonians applying for the open public sector jobs in the Albanian quota.