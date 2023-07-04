BESA party leader Bilal Kasami called on DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti to resign along with the Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko, to allow the judiciary to do its work. Merko was placed on a US black list, which caused a stir in the key Albanian party, which has never faced Western scrutiny before.

Ahmeti said that he encourages state prosecutors to investigate both him and Merko. The statement comes at a time when his family members and his deputy in the DUI party Artan Grubi, are involved in major corruption scandals.