A police car is parked in front of the building where former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski lives.

This could mean that an attempt by the police to detain Janakieski is coming. Today the Appeals Court reduced his sentence in one of the politically motivated trials against him to three and a half years – his legal team asked that the four years and eight months that Janakieski spent in house arrest count against the sentence, but the decision is still pending.