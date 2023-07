The Skopje Calling concert, on Friday, will be opened by the Slovenian group Laibach, which is well known to the older generations in Macedonia.

The event will feature Nina Kraviz, Konstrakta, Buc Kesidi and Nipplepeople. Organizers say that they are going for broad appeal, to various generations, unlike the Ohrid Calling festival in early August, which will be geared more toward the young.