With a big concert, DNK rounded off the story it has been writing for the past 20 years.

You are a part of us, you are a part of our story, and without you, neither the celebration of the great jubilee nor our existence, in general, would be possible. It is said that happiness is the only thing that multiplies when it is shared, and we are lucky to have friends like you, we are lucky to have someone to share our love, emotions and music with, and we are lucky that you were and are with us.

We promise you and our loyal audience that we will continue at the same pace in the future, and once again we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the time, space and all the support we received and receive from you, say Panco and Andrej.