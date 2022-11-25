Vladimir Cetkar’s US tour has only two more destinations left. On November 30 he will perform at the Black Cat Jazz Club, the most famous jazz club in San Francisco, and on December 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the famous Norton Museum of Art.

On this tour, Vladimir Cetkar has so far performed in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and New York where the concert was sold out several days in advance. At these concerts, Cetkar presents himself as a composer, arranger, performer (guitarist and vocalist) and bandleader.