World-famous blues guitarist and vocalist Ana Popovic graced the stage on a Sunday evening at the Macedonian Philharmonic Hall as part of her ‘Power’ tour.

“Ana Popovic’s unwavering dedication to her guitar-infused, diverse musical style has been a beacon for the last 25 years, marked by extensive touring, accolades, and global recognition. Over this time, she has evolved into one of the most contemplative, dynamic, and steadfast figures in contemporary songwriting and guitar prowess. Alongside her six-piece band, she continues to crisscross the globe, sharing the spotlight with legends such as B.B. King, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, and numerous others,” stated “Spektaklum Production,” the concert’s organizing entity, in an official press release.

This event is a part of the cultural offerings presented by the City of Skopje, which will be the European Capital of Culture in 2028.