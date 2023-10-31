The Golden Lyre 2023 chamber music festival will conclude on Tuesday evening with a bassoon and piano recital featuring Daniel Apostolov and Darko Marinovski at the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle.

During this closing event, the organizers will also present the Golden Lyre prize for outstanding achievements in 2022 to the Aura chamber trio, consisting of Strasho Temkov (flute), Marjan Miloshevski (bassoon), and Ana Gaceva (piano). These talented musicians are also faculty members at the Faculty of Music in Skopje and have received recognition for their exceptional performances as soloists and chamber musicians, both in North Macedonia and abroad.

The critics have hailed them as “masters of their instruments,” and their remarkable concerts at renowned international festivals have solidified their reputation as some of the best and most active music performers in Macedonia, according to the organizers.

During the bassoon and piano recital, Daniel Apostolov and Darko Marinovski will present works by Charles Koechlin, Othmar Nussio, and Carl Maria von Weber.

The Golden Lyre chamber music festival is organized by the Association of Music Artists in Macedonia.