The Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra performed in the capital of Montenegro – Podgorica – on Tuesday evening, and in Dubrovnik, Croatia on July 6th.

In Podgorica, the orchestra featured the “Pajdushko Oro” by the Macedonian composer Filip Ivanov and Beethoven’s 4th Symphony. In Dubrovnik, the program includes “Idyll” by Croatian composer Blagoj Bresa. The conductor is Borijan Canev and Marija Gjoshevska is the piano soloist.