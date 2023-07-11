Elisaveta Buloska and Oliver Andreevski have been selected as the bride and groom at this years’ Galicnik wedding. The event recreates the weddings of the now largely depopulated village of Galicnik in western Macedonia – once an important cultural center.

The ceremony includes a number of traditions, dances and songs typical of the Macedonian tradition of the previous centuries. It will take place on Sunday, July 16th, at the St. Peter and Paul church in Galicnik.